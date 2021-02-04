UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 69,000 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 69,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 69,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 35,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1462.78 feet, which was 70.78 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14,600 and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.80 feet, which was 132.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,100 and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,000, 44,500 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 7,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

