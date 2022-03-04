UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 69030 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 69030 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53361 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15400 and 14900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1092.

20 feet, which was 42.02 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 20588 and 36757 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 17947, 22879 and 32780 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14073 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

