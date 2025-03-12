IRSA Releases 69,047 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 69,047 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,590 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1405 feet and was 3 feet higher than its dead level of 1402 feet.
Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 20,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1075.5 feet, which was 25.5 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 14,743 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 19,700, 26,900, 23,300, and 7100 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera.
