IRSA releases 69,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 69,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 114,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1418.93 feet, which was 34.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,500 and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1111.90 feet, which was 71.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 45,600 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 33,900, 22,900 and 7,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 27,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.