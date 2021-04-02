UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 69,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:50 AM

IRSA releases 69,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 69,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 104,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1419.50 feet, which was 35.50 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 23,700 and 20,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1126.25 feet, which was 86.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 50,100 and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 55,600, 27,900 and 8,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 20,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,900 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

