IRSA Releases 69,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 69,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 140,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1465.28 feet, which was 79.28 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 33,900 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1186.25 feet, which was 146.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,000 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 48,800, 41,100 and 27,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 32,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 22,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

