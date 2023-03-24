UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 70,100 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 05:40 PM

IRSA releases 70,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 70,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 63,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1422.96 feet and was 24.96 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,600 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1094.60 feet, which was 44.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 18,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 25,500, 34,200, 27,400 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 15,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

