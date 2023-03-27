UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 70,100 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 61,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1422.95 feet and was 24.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs while outflow as 13,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1095.10 feet, which was 45.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 18,500 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 36,900, 38,700, 36,200 and 7,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 16,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

