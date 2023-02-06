IRSA releases 70,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.26 feet, 91.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while the outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.90 feet, which was 79.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 10,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 26,200, 38,200, 34,300 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.