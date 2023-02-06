UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 70,200 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 70,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 47,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.26 feet, 91.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while the outflow as 35,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1129.90 feet, which was 79.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 10,200 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 26,200, 38,200, 34,300 and 9,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and zero cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated ..

Former President Musharaf's body to be repatriated to Pakistan from UAE today

2 minutes ago
 Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 ..

Major earthquake strikes Turkey, Syria; about 200 dead, many trapped

29 minutes ago
 China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units t ..

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th February 2023

3 hours ago
 Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creativ ..

Xposure introduces &#039;Stage-X&#039; for creative pros talks

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.