IRSA releases 70,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 70,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.20 feet and was 93.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,600 cusecs while outflow as 36,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1120.30 feet, which was 70.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 32,100, 30,500, 22,000 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.