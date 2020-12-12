UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 70,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 70,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 70,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.02 feet, which was 84.02 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,200 cusecs and outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1172.30 feet, which was 132.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,600 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 47,400, 42,100 and 9,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

