IRSA Releases 71,487 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 71,487 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,145 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1403.8 feet and was 1.8 feet higher than its dead level of 1402 feet.
Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 17,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1050 feet, which was at its dead level of 1050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 22,013 cusecs and 22,155 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 26,565, 23,868, 18,721, and 6280 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera.
