IRSA Releases 71,700 Cusecs Water

Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 71,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 57,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.39 feet, which was 140.39 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 35,200 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1212.80 feet, which was 172.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,700 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 39,600, 46,700 and 12,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

