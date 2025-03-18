IRSA Releases 72,139 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 72,139 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 70,397 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1402.9 feet and was 0.9 feet higher than its dead level of 1402 feet.
Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 18,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1050 feet, which was at its dead level of 1050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 26,056 cusecs and 26,198 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 14,454, 26,430,17,984, and 6280 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera.
