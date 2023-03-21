UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 72,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

IRSA releases 72,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 72,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 64,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1424.54 feet and was 26.54 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,100 cusecs while outflow as 28,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1095.20 feet, 45.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 22,400 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 23,600, 34,200, 26,500 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

