IRSA Releases 72,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

IRSA releases 72,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 72,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 69,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1422.39 feet and was 24.39 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,700 cusecs while outflow as 20,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1094.85 feet, which was 44.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 19,700 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 34,100, 35,700, 33,300 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

