IRSA Releases 72,422 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 72,422 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,742 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1404.5 feet and was 2.5 feet higher than its dead level of 1402 feet.
Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 19,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1069.5 feet, which was 19.5 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 12,720 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 25,799, 26,951, 19,100, and 7100 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,400 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera.
