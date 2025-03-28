Open Menu

IRSA Releases 72,600 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM

IRSA releases 72,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 72,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 76,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, River Indus stood at dead level of 1402 feet at Tarbela Dam. Water inflow and

outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1070.00 feet, which was 20.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 19,000 cusecs and 19,200 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 31,200, 17,300, 17,200 and 6,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 26,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 3,500 cusecs from River Chenab at Marala.

