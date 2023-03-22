UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 72,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 72,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 64,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1423.94 feet and was 25.94 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,500 cusecs while outflow was 28,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1094.90 feet, which was 44.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 21,100 cusecs and 23,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 38,900, 34,200, 26,500 and 6,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,800 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 3,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

