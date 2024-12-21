Open Menu

IRSA Releases 72,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 11:00 PM

IRSA releases 72,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 72,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1471.65 feet and was 73.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1134.30 feet, which was 84.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,200 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 37,400, 26,900, 26,300 and 1,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

