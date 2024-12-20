Open Menu

IRSA Releases 73,000 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 73,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 73,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1472.27 feet and was 74.27 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,500 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1135.50 feet, which was 85.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,300, 27,700, 28,000 and 2,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

