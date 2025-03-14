Open Menu

IRSA Releases 73,501 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

IRSA releases 73,501 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 73,501 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,560 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1404.5 feet and was 2.5 feet higher than its dead level of 1402 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1060.3 feet, which was 10.3 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 16,659 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 14,230, 24,429, 19,172, and 7020 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

6 minutes ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

21 minutes ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

36 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

51 minutes ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

1 hour ago
 Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creati ..

Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2025

5 hours ago
 'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on Mar ..

'Endowment & Society Conference' to convene on March 15-16 in Abu Dhabi

10 hours ago
 UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Seni ..

UAE participates in EU’s Third Humanitarian Senior Officials’ Meeting on Sud ..

12 hours ago
 UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annua ..

UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets ri ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s endowment assets rise to AED11.1 billion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan