IRSA Releases 73,501 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 73,501 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 62,560 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1404.5 feet and was 2.5 feet higher than its dead level of 1402 feet.
Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 20,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1060.3 feet, which was 10.3 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 16,659 cusecs and 28,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 14,230, 24,429, 19,172, and 7020 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 14,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera.
