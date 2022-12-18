UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 73,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

IRSA releases 73,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 73,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.90 feet and was 93.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,200 cusecs while outflow as 40,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1121.20 feet, which was 71.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,500 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 64,200, 31,800, 25,100 and 12,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

