IRSA releases 73876 cuseces water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 73876 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 94278 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1087.00 feet, which was 37.

00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 29416 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 41607, 26288 and 22960 cases respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 13800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 18162 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.