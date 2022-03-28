IRSA releases 74493 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 74493 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 75311 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 74493 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 75311 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1102.10 feet, which was 52.

01 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 32325 and 32307 cusecs respectively..

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23468, 34837 and 18890 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 5700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16586 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.