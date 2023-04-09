Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 74,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2023 | 12:30 PM

IRSA releases 74,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 74,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.99 feet and was 36.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,000 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1111.50 feet, which was 61.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 26,400, 30,200, 37,200 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number Charity Auction held in support of &#039;1 Billion ..

3 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.