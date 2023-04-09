IRSA releases 74,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 74,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1434.99 feet and was 36.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 19,000 cusecs while outflow as 10,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1111.50 feet, which was 61.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 24,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 26,400, 30,200, 37,200 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala