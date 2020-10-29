IRSA releases 74,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 74,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.23 feet, which was 140.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 33,300 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.60 feet, which was 170.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,200 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,700, 39,000 and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.