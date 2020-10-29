UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 74,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 74,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 74,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.23 feet, which was 140.23 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 33,300 cusecs and outflow as 38,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1210.60 feet, which was 170.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 6,200 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 42,700, 39,000 and 11,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,300 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

SuperSport becomes PCB’s broadcast partner for h ..

15 minutes ago

NBG concerned over terror incidents, escalating po ..

24 minutes ago

Germany announces 16,774 new coronavirus cases

29 minutes ago

Etihad becomes first airline to issue sustainabili ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Press: Support SMEs

44 minutes ago

India passes bleak landmark of 8 million coronavir ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.