IRSA releases 74,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 74,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 110,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1420.68 feet and was 22.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1092.80 feet, which was 42.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,200, 32,700, 29,900 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.