IRSA Releases 74,800 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 74,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 110,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1420.68 feet and was 22.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 26,100 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1092.80 feet, which was 42.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 39,800 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,200, 32,700, 29,900 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 28,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 11,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA crackdown continues: 17 raids conducted against electricity theft, fake medicine sale9 minutes ago
-
Newborn’s girl recovered from canal9 minutes ago
-
PESCO, FIA disconnect power supply of defaulter govt departments10 minutes ago
-
Young man arrested, fined for killing of leopard in Nowshera20 minutes ago
-
DC Karak imposes ban on fire crackers29 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP visits markets, business office of city29 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris cheated after abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah29 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people asked to beware of India’s malicious agenda29 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices to Speaker, Dy Speaker in contempt case29 minutes ago
-
415 liters cold drinks wasted39 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania39 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations39 minutes ago