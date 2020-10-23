IRSA releases 74,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 74,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.22 feet, which was 140.22 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 36,500 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.35 feet, which was 173.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45,400, 50,600 and 12,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.