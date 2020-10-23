UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 74,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:22 PM

IRSA releases 74,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 74,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 74,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1526.22 feet, which was 140.22 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 36,500 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.35 feet, which was 173.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 45,400, 50,600 and 12,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 5,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 4,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 120,351 COVID-19 ..

11 minutes ago

TUI to Resume Flights to Cuba for UK Holidaymakers ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russian Economy Has Not Yet Begun Susta ..

3 minutes ago

PTCL awarded turnkey ICT contract for the enableme ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Says Kamchatka Ecolog ..

3 minutes ago

Falcons recovered during raids of wildlife departm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.