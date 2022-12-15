IRSA releases 75,500 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 75,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1494.78 feet and was 96.78 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,100 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1123.95 feet, which was 73.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 52,100, 38,300, 30,300 and 13,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.