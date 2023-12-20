Open Menu

IRSA Releases 75,600 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IRSA releases 75,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 75,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 36,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1475.52 feet and was 75.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1158.55 feet, which was 108.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,700 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 49,800, 32,900, 26,000 and 800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

