IRSA Releases 75,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 75,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 75,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 96,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1417.14 feet which was 15.14 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,600 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1107:25 feet, which was 57.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25,400 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,300, 35,200, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

