UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 75,800 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IRSA releases 75,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 75,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.71 feet and was 97.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,000 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.85 feet, which was 74.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 47,400, 40,300, 30,300 and 13,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India fo ..

Hina asks UN, FATF to take action against India for terror activities inside Pak ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 ..

LHC directs authorities to shut down markets at 10 pm to control smog

19 minutes ago
 Govt announces revival of various schemes under PM ..

Govt announces revival of various schemes under PMYP

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs seizes 36.7kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport

2 hours ago
 Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading rol ..

Counterpoint Whitepaper: TECNO plays a leading role in the premium evolution of ..

2 hours ago
 Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day of ..

Tajik President arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.