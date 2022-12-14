IRSA releases 75,800 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 75,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1495.71 feet and was 97.71 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 22,000 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.85 feet, which was 74.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 47,400, 40,300, 30,300 and 13,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.