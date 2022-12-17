IRSA releases 76,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 76,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 41,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1492.84 feet and was 94.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,100 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.15 feet, which was 72.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 47,500, 31,800, 30,300 and 12,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.