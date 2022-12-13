UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 76,200 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 76,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1496.60 feet and was 98.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 21,300 cusecs while outflow was 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1125.70 feet, which was 75.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 7,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,900, 40,700, 30,300 and 13,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

