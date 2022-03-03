IRSA releases 76676 cuseces water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thirsday eleased 76676 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 56635 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15700 and 15700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1094.

60 feet, which was 64.64 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 23066 and 43107 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 16992 , 20637 and 33360 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 14469 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.