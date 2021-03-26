IRSA releases 76,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 76,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 126,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1417.32 feet, which was 33.32 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 25,000 and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1109.00 feet, which was 69.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 47,400 and 18,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,200, 22,900 and 7,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 34,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,200 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.