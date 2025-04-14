Open Menu

IRSA Releases 76,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 76,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 95,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1415.92 feet which was 13:92 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.10 feet, which was 55.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 27,200 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,700, 34,200, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

