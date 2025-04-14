IRSA Releases 76,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 76,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 95,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1415.92 feet which was 13:92 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 28,900 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1106.10 feet, which was 55.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 27,200 cusecs and 17,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 55,700, 34,200, 27,800 and 6,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 27,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 6,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers offered of two brave sons of Sindh police held in Larkana6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 76,800 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Police Khidmat centers facilitate 41,000 people6 minutes ago
-
Over Rs. 2.58 billion development project approved for South Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Parliament’s support for overseas Pakistanis16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Baisakhi greetings to Sikh Community16 minutes ago
-
Under-construction Mirpur- Islamgarh Bridge project secures significant progress16 minutes ago
-
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law17 minutes ago
-
SC directs to complete trials of May 9 suspects in four months26 minutes ago
-
Cultural day celebrated with enthusiasm26 minutes ago
-
PM hails foreign remittances crossing record $4 bln mark in a month26 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, U.S. Congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief26 minutes ago