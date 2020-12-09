UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 77,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

IRSA releases 77,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 77,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 48,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.74 feet, which was 84.74 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 23,100 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.40 feet, which was 134.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,100 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 52,100, 41,800 and 7,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 9,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala

