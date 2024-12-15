IRSA releases 77,100 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 77,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.56 feet and was 78.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1141.55 feet, which was 91.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 41,500, 34,000 and 4,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.