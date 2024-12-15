IRSA Releases 77,100 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 77,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,600 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.56 feet and was 78.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1141.55 feet, which was 91.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 41,500, 34,000 and 4,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 77,100 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
Brothers killed in truck-motorcycle collision1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's budding writers struggle to find publishers: Uxi Mufti1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary calls for collective effort to build sustainable, climate-resilient communit ..11 minutes ago
-
Gohar Baloch confident of finding common ground with JUI-F21 minutes ago
-
Political Tolerance: The cornerstone of thriving democracy31 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to commence from Monday: DC31 minutes ago
-
Blue line metro bus service sets new standard for public transport in Islamabad: report1 hour ago
-
Punjab tops in health services with innovative solutions, quality care: DG Gondal1 hour ago
-
AIOU's academic workshops begins1 hour ago
-
At least five killed as vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan1 hour ago
-
Food points penalized for various violations2 hours ago