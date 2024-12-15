Open Menu

IRSA Releases 77,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

IRSA releases 77,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 77,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1476.56 feet and was 78.56 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,000 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1141.55 feet, which was 91.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 41,500, 34,000 and 4,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

5 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

18 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

18 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

18 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

19 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

21 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan