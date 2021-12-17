UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 77275 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:10 PM

IRSA releases 77275 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 77275 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42927cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 77275 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42927cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1438.28 feet, which was 46.28 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 24200 and 45000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1125.30 feet, which was 75.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8452 and 22000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 58684, 37731 and 28435 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 2900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7375 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of ..

Emirates Environmental Group completes last leg of &#039;Clean Up UAE&#039; in R ..

11 minutes ago
 Lithuania to Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Cu ..

Lithuania to Register Failed Asylum Seekers But Curtail Rights - Minister

35 seconds ago
 Sarah, Ushna make place in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ..

Sarah, Ushna make place in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed National Tennis C'ships final

36 seconds ago
 87 Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan from India

87 Hindu yatrees reach Pakistan from India

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 169 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange turns around, gains 169 points to close at 43,900 points ..

42 seconds ago
 White House warns Russia 'no talks on European sec ..

White House warns Russia 'no talks on European security' without allies

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.