IRSA releases 77,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 77,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1475.70 feet and was 77.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. The water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,700 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1140.45 feet, which was 90.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 41,200, 33,600, 34,000 and 3,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.