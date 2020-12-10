IRSA releases 77,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 77,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1476.46 feet, which was 84.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,200 cusecs and outflow as 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.65 feet, which was 133.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,700 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 49,400, 49,100 and 7,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.