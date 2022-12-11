IRSA releases 77,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 77,600 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 42,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.45 feet and was 100.445 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 20,800 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1127.50 feet, which was 77.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 8,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 44,200, 40,700, 33,500 and 13,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.