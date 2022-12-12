UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 77,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

IRSA releases 77,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 77,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 43,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.52 feet and was 99.52 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,100 cusecs while outflow as 42,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1126.55 feet, which was 76.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8,500 cusecs and 22,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 48,300, 40,700, 32,800 and 13,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Prime Suspect handed over to police on ten- ..

38 minutes ago
 LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

LCCI holds condolence reference for S.M. Muneer

52 minutes ago
 "Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

"Trolling is news to me," reacts Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support fl ..

ADB approves $554m loan for Pakistan to support flood-relief efforts

2 hours ago
 Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad cou ..

Thoshakhana case against Imran Khan: Islamabad court reserved verdict

2 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in al ..

Ahsan calls for IT revolution to make growth in all sectors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.