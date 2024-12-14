IRSA Releases 78,100 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 78,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1477.45 feet and was 79.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1142.60 feet, which was 92.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 41,500, 34,000 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
