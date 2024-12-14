Open Menu

IRSA Releases 78,100 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 78,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 78,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1477.45 feet and was 79.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1142.60 feet, which was 92.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 5,500 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,700, 41,500, 34,000 and 5,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

38 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

48 minutes ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

4 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

13 hours ago
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM

13 hours ago
 Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup retur ..

Ski great Vonn confirms St. Moritz World Cup return next week

13 hours ago
 EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

EU 'air bridge' to deliver Syria aid via Turkey

13 hours ago
 Indian actor held after stampede death at film scr ..

Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening

13 hours ago
 Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying draw

13 hours ago
 Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name f ..

Georgia crisis deepens as government set to name far-right president

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan