IRSA Releases 78,300 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 78,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,900 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.82 feet and was 76.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,300 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1139.25 feet, which was 89.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,900, 32,200, 34,000 and 3,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
China launches internet satellite group
Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 78,300 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Three dacoit gangs busted15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
NA passes National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 202426 minutes ago
-
Two women,child injured in roof collapse35 minutes ago
-
Two cops martyred in terrorists' attack on check post35 minutes ago
-
NA passes Nippon Institute Bill Advanced Sciences Bill, 202436 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident36 minutes ago
-
580,000 children to be administrated anti-polio drops in ongoing drive46 minutes ago
-
Six POs machines installed56 minutes ago
-
Two held with narcotics56 minutes ago
-
Down memory lane with historian Syed Aijazuddin on Dec 251 hour ago