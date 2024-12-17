IRSA releases 78,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 78,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1474.82 feet and was 76.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 18,300 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1139.25 feet, which was 89.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,300 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 44,900, 32,200, 34,000 and 3,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.