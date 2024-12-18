IRSA releases 78,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 78,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.90 feet and was 75.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1138.00 feet, which was 88.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,100, 32,100, 32,400 and 3,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.