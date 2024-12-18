IRSA Releases 78,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 78,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1473.90 feet and was 75.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1138.00 feet, which was 88.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,100, 32,100, 32,400 and 3,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Upper Kohistan vows zero tolerance against criminals in monthly crime review meeting3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 78,300 cusecs water3 minutes ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to Lance Naik Mahfuz on his 53rd martyrdom anniversary23 minutes ago
-
DC oversees Polio vaccination drive in UC Nawanshehar32 minutes ago
-
Islamabad sets new record with underpass construction at Jinnah Avenue Interchange32 minutes ago
-
Naqvi lauds King Fahd security college during Riyadh visit33 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds Saudi passport system during official visit43 minutes ago
-
CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Armed Force solemnly commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Mehfooz Shaheed53 minutes ago
-
Three SHO's of Islamabad police transferred for ineffective crime control1 hour ago
-
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 712 hours ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durable bilateral relatio ..12 hours ago
-
PM directs ministries to address medicines shortage in Parachinar, establish contact with KPK govt12 hours ago