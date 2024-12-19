IRSA releases 78,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 78,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1472.95 feet and was 74.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,800 cusecs and 36,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1136.75 feet, which was 86.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,400 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 50,900, 31,100, 32,400 and 2,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.