IRSA Releases 78881 Cusecs Water

Published March 02, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 78881 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 54213 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16300 and 16300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1097.

60 feet, which was 47.06 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 20332 and 45000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 22720 , 22589 and 35024 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and14081 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

